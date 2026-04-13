Major Ganja Seizure: Two Arrested in Jharkhand

In a significant drug bust, two individuals were arrested on Monday in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after police discovered 50 kg of ganja in their possession. The contraband, valued at Rs 25 lakh, was reportedly intended for transportation to Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg formed a dedicated team to monitor vehicular movement in the Ghatsila Sub-division. A thorough vehicle check was conducted at Kaliabinga chowk, leading to the interception of a car carrying the illegal substance.

During a press briefing, SP Garg revealed that the ganja, packed in 25 packets, was hidden in the car's boot. The accused confessed to procuring the ganja from Odisha, intended for distribution in Bihar, following the search conducted under the supervision of a magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)