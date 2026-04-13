Shock in Beed: Stepfather Allegedly Assaults Teen Girl

A troubling case has emerged from Maharashtra's Beed district, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her stepfather, local police reported on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place on April 9, prompting law enforcement to file charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The teen's mother, who had remarried nine years ago, discovered the incident upon noticing abnormal behavior in her daughter.

Investigations revealed the stepfather had taken advantage of his stepdaughter while the mother was away. The mother lodged a complaint at the Kaij police station after the girl bravely recounted her ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)