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Shock in Beed: Stepfather Allegedly Assaults Teen Girl

In Beed district, Maharashtra, a 13-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by her stepfather. The incident occurred on April 9, prompting the police to register a case under the POCSO Act. The crime surfaced when the girl's mother noticed a behavioral change and reported it to the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:08 IST
Shock in Beed: Stepfather Allegedly Assaults Teen Girl
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A troubling case has emerged from Maharashtra's Beed district, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her stepfather, local police reported on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place on April 9, prompting law enforcement to file charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The teen's mother, who had remarried nine years ago, discovered the incident upon noticing abnormal behavior in her daughter.

Investigations revealed the stepfather had taken advantage of his stepdaughter while the mother was away. The mother lodged a complaint at the Kaij police station after the girl bravely recounted her ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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