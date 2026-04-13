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Brigadier, Son Assaulted in Delhi Over Alcohol Dispute

In southwest Delhi, an Army brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted, and his wife threatened after objecting to public alcohol consumption near their home. The Indian Army and Delhi Police are investigating. The incident has sparked controversy over police response and community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:15 IST
Brigadier, Son Assaulted in Delhi Over Alcohol Dispute
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An Army brigadier and his son faced an alleged assault in southwest Delhi after objecting to alcohol consumption outside their residence. The officer's wife was reportedly threatened by the group of men involved. The incident unfolded late Saturday night in the Vasant Enclave area, drawing the attention of local authorities.

Police have registered an FIR against the attackers, and preliminary investigations reveal lapses in police response. The Indian Army has intervened, directing Military Police to support the affected family. Videos of the incident have circulated widely on social media, highlighting the confrontation.

The family alleges inadequate police protection during the attack, including claims that responding officers did not intervene. Tejas Singh Arora, the brigadier's son, detailed the ordeal, expressing dissatisfaction with the police's handling of their complaint. The case has sparked a discussion on public safety in residential areas and police accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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