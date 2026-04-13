ZUPPA Empowers Indian Army with Cyber-Secure 'Ajeet' Drones

In a landmark development, ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies has delivered more than 500 'Ajeet' series drones, certified by the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC), to the Indian Army. This significant achievement reflects a stride towards self-reliance and heightened cybersecurity in India's defense capabilities.

The drones underwent rigorous evaluations by the STQC Directorate, meeting high standards for cybersecurity, reliability, and resilience. The certification, akin to that required for CCTV cameras, addresses hacking vulnerabilities in unmanned systems, now crucial in modern warfare, underscoring the importance of secure, by-design technologies.

ZUPPA's Ajeet series not only aligns with these security requisites but also boasts high-performance for defense missions. ZUPPA's founder, Sai Pattabiram, emphasized the critical role of cybersecurity with the growing use of drones in defense, labeling it as mission-critical. Fitted with intuitive controls and ease of use on par with global counterparts, the Ajeet series is set to be adopted for various mission scenarios.

Beyond manufacturing, ZUPPA has also focused on empowering Indian Army personnel through extensive training for complex operations, including the use of independent and coordinated swarm formations with their indigenous software. This delivery cements ZUPPA's dedication to developing globally benchmarked solutions, reinforced by robust manufacturing and quality standards, enabling quick scalability to meet strategic demands.

With an increasing priority on scalable and intelligent unmanned systems, ZUPPA stands as a cornerstone in fortifying India's defense ecosystem with innovation-driven indigenous solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)