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Tragic Robbery in Nagpur: Disabled Man Murdered

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a 60-year-old disabled man, Sahesram Bajirao Kewat, was killed by three robbers during a home invasion. One suspect has been arrested, while efforts to find the other two continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:35 IST
Tragic Robbery in Nagpur: Disabled Man Murdered
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A grisly crime unfolded in Nagpur city, Maharashtra, when a 60-year-old disabled man was brutally murdered during a robbery, police reported on Monday. The incident, occurring in the early hours of Sunday, has sent shockwaves through the Krishna Nagar area.

The victim, identified as Sahesram Bajirao Kewat, lived alone, with his daughter residing next door. She reportedly heard alarming noises and rushed to her father's house, where she discovered his lifeless body, according to police officials.

Authorities have apprehended one suspect, Vilas Chaudhari, while two other suspects, Jitendra Wagare and Pravin Chavan, remain at large. The assailants allegedly entered Kewat's home with the intent to rob him. When Kewat resisted, the robbers resorted to smothering and strangling him to stifle his alarm. Police have registered a murder case and continue to pursue the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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