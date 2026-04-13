Mizoram's Home Voting Initiative Empowers Elderly and Disabled Voters

The Mizoram Election Department has implemented a groundbreaking home voting initiative for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, allowing over 2,700 senior citizens and individuals with disabilities to participate without leaving their homes. This measure began on Monday and will continue through Thursday.

With the inclusion of 102-year-old Nghakliani from Dawrpui Veng, the initiative exemplifies a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Essential polling resources, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), were dispatched from the District Election Officer's Office under rigorous supervision to all municipal wards.

This initiative spans all 19 AMC wards, with specialized teams managing the process. A total of 68 candidates are contesting, representing various political parties, with polls scheduled for April 21 and vote counting on April 27.