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Mizoram's Home Voting Initiative Empowers Elderly and Disabled Voters

The Mizoram Election Department initiated a home voting system for Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls, enabling over 2,700 elderly and disabled individuals to vote from home. The initiative covers all 19 municipal wards and involves 68 candidates. Voting concludes on April 21, with results announced on April 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:40 IST
Mizoram's Home Voting Initiative Empowers Elderly and Disabled Voters
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Election Department has implemented a groundbreaking home voting initiative for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, allowing over 2,700 senior citizens and individuals with disabilities to participate without leaving their homes. This measure began on Monday and will continue through Thursday.

With the inclusion of 102-year-old Nghakliani from Dawrpui Veng, the initiative exemplifies a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Essential polling resources, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), were dispatched from the District Election Officer's Office under rigorous supervision to all municipal wards.

This initiative spans all 19 AMC wards, with specialized teams managing the process. A total of 68 candidates are contesting, representing various political parties, with polls scheduled for April 21 and vote counting on April 27.

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