Delhi Couple Released on Bail Over Racial Slur Allegations

A married couple in Delhi has been granted regular bail after allegedly directing racial slurs at their neighbors, who hail from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The decision was made by Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal, as the couple, Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain, complied with the court's bail conditions.

The couple had initially received interim bail upon furnishing personal and surety bonds. They vacated their residence in Malviya Nagar, where the incident took place, and relocated to a new locality, notifying the investigating officer of their changes. Their legal representatives claimed that Singh and Jain have apologized both publicly and personally to the victims.

Despite opposition from the prosecution, who highlighted the incident's effect on the victims and emphasized the need for accountability in racism cases, the court acknowledged the completion of the investigation and granted regular bail. The couple was initially arrested following their alleged remarks during a dispute related to construction debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)