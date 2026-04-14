Tragic Collision Near Jammu: Couple Killed, Child Injured
A motorcycle-truck collision near Jammu claimed the lives of a couple and injured their 12-year-old son. Bal Krishan and Anita, originally from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, died instantly. Their son is receiving medical treatment. The accident occurred at the Gangyal bypass, and the bodies were sent for postmortem.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded near Jammu on Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a truck, killing a couple and injuring their child. Bal Krishan, 45, and his wife Anita, 40, lost their lives in the incident, according to official reports.
The couple, originally from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, was residing in rented accommodation in Gangyal. The accident occurred at the Gangyal bypass where the truck reportedly hit their motorcycle.
While the couple was pronounced dead on the scene, their son, aged 12, was rescued and is currently receiving treatment at Government Medical College Hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the hospital for postmortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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