Left Menu

Kejriwal's Call for Recusal: A Question of Bias in High Court

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Delhi High Court Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from a case involving him, citing concerns of bias. He argues that past decisions by Justice Sharma have tilted against him, suggesting he might not receive a fair trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:18 IST
Kejriwal's Call for Recusal: A Question of Bias in High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court with a request for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to step down from a case involving him.

Kejriwal expressed concerns that Justice Sharma's previous decisions in the liquor policy cases suggest a bias, raising apprehensions about receiving a just hearing.

While pushing for recusal, Kejriwal highlighted perceived actions that indicated partiality, further arguing that the judicial pace and attitude seemed skewed against him and his associates in related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi

Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi

 India
2
Battling for Belonging: Votes and Identity in Murshidabad

Battling for Belonging: Votes and Identity in Murshidabad

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Symbolic Politics and Highlights Administration Flaws

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Symbolic Politics and Highlights Administrat...

 India
4
Revving Up India's Auto Industry: Government Strategies to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges

Revving Up India's Auto Industry: Government Strategies to Tackle Supply Cha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026