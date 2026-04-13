Kejriwal's Call for Recusal: A Question of Bias in High Court
Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Delhi High Court Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from a case involving him, citing concerns of bias. He argues that past decisions by Justice Sharma have tilted against him, suggesting he might not receive a fair trial.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:18 IST
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Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court with a request for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to step down from a case involving him.
Kejriwal expressed concerns that Justice Sharma's previous decisions in the liquor policy cases suggest a bias, raising apprehensions about receiving a just hearing.
While pushing for recusal, Kejriwal highlighted perceived actions that indicated partiality, further arguing that the judicial pace and attitude seemed skewed against him and his associates in related cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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