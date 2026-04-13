Northern Cape Hosts Investment & Jobs Conference in Kimberley

The Northern Cape is set to take a decisive step toward economic transformation as Premier Dr Zamani Saul officiates the inaugural Investment and Jobs Conference at the Seperepere International Convention Centre on Monday. The high-level gathering is expected to position the province as a strategic investment destination while unlocking new pathways for industrialisation, job creation, and inclusive growth.

The conference arrives at a critical moment for the Northern Cape, South Africa’s largest province by land mass but one that remains underdeveloped relative to its vast economic potential. Rich in natural resources, renewable energy capacity, and agricultural opportunities, the province is increasingly being recognised as a frontier for large-scale investment. Government estimates suggest that the Northern Cape contributes significantly to the country’s mining output—particularly in iron ore, manganese, and diamonds—yet still faces high unemployment rates and infrastructure gaps that require targeted intervention.

Bringing together public sector leaders, industry experts, investors, and community stakeholders, the conference will serve as a platform to unpack both the opportunities and structural challenges shaping the province’s economic trajectory. Discussions will focus on long-term industrialisation strategies, infrastructure development, energy security, and value-chain expansion in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, and renewable energy.

A major highlight of the event is its alignment with the launch of Invest South Africa’s One Stop Shop (OSS) in Kimberley, led by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau. The OSS initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to enhance South Africa’s investment climate by reducing bureaucratic delays and improving regulatory efficiency.

The One Stop Shop model has already shown measurable impact in other provinces by significantly shortening project approval timelines and streamlining investor engagement. According to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), similar facilities have helped facilitate billions of rand in investment commitments by providing a single, coordinated access point for investors navigating government processes.

In the Northern Cape, the OSS is expected to play a transformative role by addressing one of the key barriers to investment—administrative complexity. Its integrated customer interface is designed to act as the primary gateway for both domestic and international investors, enabling seamless engagement with the country’s investment facilitation ecosystem.

The platform will offer multi-channel accessibility, allowing stakeholders to connect through South African foreign missions abroad, foreign embassies within the country, business chambers, and digital platforms such as the investSA website and social media. Additional outreach mechanisms include direct marketing campaigns, newsletters, surveys, and targeted investment promotion events both locally and internationally.

Officials say the OSS is not merely a service centre but a coordinated system aimed at improving responsiveness and accountability across all levels of government. In the Northern Cape, it represents a collaborative effort involving the dtic, the Provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism, the provincial investment promotion agency, and various national, provincial, and local government entities. Traditional leaders and business associations are also integral partners, ensuring that investment strategies are inclusive and aligned with local development priorities.

Premier Saul is expected to emphasise the province’s readiness to attract investment, highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, renewable energy initiatives, and efforts to develop industrial corridors. The Northern Cape is already home to some of Africa’s largest solar energy projects, and experts believe it could become a global hub for green hydrogen production—an emerging sector with the potential to generate thousands of jobs.

Minister Parks Tau will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday focusing on “Industrialisation and the future of the South African economy.” His address is anticipated to outline national policy direction, including plans to strengthen manufacturing capacity, support small and medium enterprises, and deepen regional economic integration.

Economic analysts note that the success of the conference will depend on its ability to translate dialogue into actionable investment commitments. With South Africa aiming to boost economic growth and reduce unemployment—currently among the highest globally—regional initiatives like this conference are seen as crucial building blocks for national recovery.

For the Northern Cape, the stakes are particularly high. By leveraging its natural advantages and improving the ease of doing business, the province has the potential to reposition itself as a key driver of South Africa’s industrial future.

As delegates convene in Kimberley, the conference signals more than just policy discussion—it represents a strategic push to reshape the province’s economic landscape, attract sustainable investment, and create meaningful employment opportunities for its communities.