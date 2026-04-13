Left Menu

Corruption in Uniform: The Arrest of Suspended Constable

A suspended constable, Satyendra Yadav, was arrested for alleged collusion with cattle smugglers. The officer, involved in corruption, absconded after a case was registered. His association was revealed through a separate investigation, leading to his capture in Ambedkar Nagar by a coordinated police effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:46 IST
Corruption in Uniform: The Arrest of Suspended Constable
constable
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended police constable involved in alleged corrupt activities with cattle smugglers has been apprehended in Ambedkar Nagar, officials reported on Monday.

The constable, Satyendra Yadav, had been evading arrest since a corruption case was filed against him. His detention came through the collaboration of Chandauli Sadar Kotwali and Iliya police stations, following specific intelligence on his location, noted Superintendent Akash Patel.

The revelation of Yadav's involvement surfaced during an investigation into cattle smuggling at Iliya station. Previously arrested suspect Shyambabu, who was wanted with a Rs 25,000 bounty, disclosed Yadav's role and regular contact, exposing his alleged aid in avoiding police patrols and ensuring safe passage for smugglers. Legal proceedings are currently in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge

Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge

 India
2
BJP Advocates for Women's Leadership: A Week of Women-Led TV Debates

BJP Advocates for Women's Leadership: A Week of Women-Led TV Debates

 India
3
Record Crude Prices Surge Amidst Supply Disruptions

Record Crude Prices Surge Amidst Supply Disruptions

 Global
4
Telangana Proposes Amendments to Strengthen Fire Safety

Telangana Proposes Amendments to Strengthen Fire Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026