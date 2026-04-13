Corruption in Uniform: The Arrest of Suspended Constable

A suspended police constable involved in alleged corrupt activities with cattle smugglers has been apprehended in Ambedkar Nagar, officials reported on Monday.

The constable, Satyendra Yadav, had been evading arrest since a corruption case was filed against him. His detention came through the collaboration of Chandauli Sadar Kotwali and Iliya police stations, following specific intelligence on his location, noted Superintendent Akash Patel.

The revelation of Yadav's involvement surfaced during an investigation into cattle smuggling at Iliya station. Previously arrested suspect Shyambabu, who was wanted with a Rs 25,000 bounty, disclosed Yadav's role and regular contact, exposing his alleged aid in avoiding police patrols and ensuring safe passage for smugglers. Legal proceedings are currently in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)