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Scandal in Nashik: HR Manager's Custody Extended in TCS Harassment Case

A Nashik court extended the custody of a female HR manager in a sexual exploitation and religious conversion case involving TCS employees. Accusations include harassment ignored by HR, leading to the arrest of eight people. TCS maintains zero-tolerance, suspending implicated staff during the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:56 IST
Scandal in Nashik: HR Manager's Custody Extended in TCS Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Nashik court has extended the police custody of a female human resources manager from a local IT firm until April 15, amid a serious case involving sexual harassment and alleged forced religious conversion among employees.

The case, which involves eight employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) who claimed sexual and mental harassment by senior colleagues, has led to the arrest of several individuals, including the firm's HR manager. Police have set up a special investigation team to delve into these allegations, as complaints of harassment were reportedly ignored by the HR department.

Among those arrested are Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, and several others. TCS, which claims to have a zero-tolerance policy against harassment, has suspended the accused employees while cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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