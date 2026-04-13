Cracking Down on Housing Corruption: Nashik's MHADA Quota Probe

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Monday the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of the MHADA quota in Nashik.

The investigation follows claims of manipulation in housing allocations reserved for economically weaker sections and low-income groups.

The SIT, under the Nashik divisional commissioner, will submit their findings within a month, targeting developers who allegedly used forged documents to deceive the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)