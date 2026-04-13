Cracking Down on Housing Corruption: Nashik's MHADA Quota Probe
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a special investigation team will probe alleged irregularities in Nashik's MHADA quota. The investigation targets manipulation in housing reserved for economically weaker sections. Developers allegedly used forged documents to defraud the government. An SIT report is expected within a month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Monday the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of the MHADA quota in Nashik.
The investigation follows claims of manipulation in housing allocations reserved for economically weaker sections and low-income groups.
The SIT, under the Nashik divisional commissioner, will submit their findings within a month, targeting developers who allegedly used forged documents to deceive the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MHADA
- quota
- Nashik
- Chandrashekhar Bawankule
- EWS
- LIG
- housing
- developers
- fraud
- investigation
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