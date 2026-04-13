World Aquatics Welcomes Back Russian and Belarusian Athletes

Russian and Belarusian athletes will now be allowed to participate in World Aquatics events under their national colors, according to an announcement made by the sport's governing body. The athletes had been banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Initially competing as neutrals in the Paris 2024 Olympics, these athletes have undergone over 700 screenings to ensure compliance with World Aquatics' eligibility guidelines, which include at least four anti-doping checks and detailed background reviews.

World Aquatics and the Aquatics Integrity Unit have worked to keep political conflict out of sports. The full membership rights for Russia and Belarus have been restored, with the next World Aquatics championships set for Budapest in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)