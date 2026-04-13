Civil Society Calls for Transparency in Women's Reservation Legislation

Civil society activists have expressed concern over the absence of transparency in proposed legislation on women's reservation and delimitation. They have called on the government to release the draft bills for public examination, supporting the need for women's reservation in legislative bodies.

Among the signatories urging for transparency are Anjali Bhardwaj, Nivedita Menon, Annie Raja, Meera Shankar, Harsh Mander, and Amrita Johri. They emphasized the significance of these laws, which could deeply affect India's electoral and democratic structures.

The civil society group advocates for the immediate release of draft texts and robust public consultations, aligning with the Pre-legislative Consultation Policy, to ensure broad understanding and discourse. Parliament will address the legislation in its sessions from April 16 to 18, focusing on implementing a 33% quota for women in the 2029 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)