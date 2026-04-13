Empowering Women: Historic Legislation Gains Support

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, has expressed strong support for the 'Nari Shakthi Vandan Abhiniyam'—the Women's Reservation Act. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy pledged full backing of the law, aimed at bolstering women's representation within India's democratic framework.

Rangasamy hailed the legislation as 'historic,' underlining its critical role in empowering women and ensuring their rightful participation in the governance's decision-making process. He stated that granting women greater representation in legislative bodies not only upholds gender equality and justice but also enriches democratic institutions with diverse perspectives.

He expressed optimism that under PM Modi's leadership, the reform will significantly contribute to the nation's inclusive growth and democratic strength. With the Budget session of Parliament extended, a special three-day sitting is planned for April 16-18 to discuss amendments for implementing the act by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)