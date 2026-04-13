Left Menu

Empowering Women: Historic Legislation Gains Support

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy supports the Women's Reservation Act in a letter to PM Narendra Modi. He describes it as historic legislation crucial for empowering women and enhancing their participation in governance, urging swift action for its implementation by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:08 IST
Empowering Women: Historic Legislation Gains Support
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, has expressed strong support for the 'Nari Shakthi Vandan Abhiniyam'—the Women's Reservation Act. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy pledged full backing of the law, aimed at bolstering women's representation within India's democratic framework.

Rangasamy hailed the legislation as 'historic,' underlining its critical role in empowering women and ensuring their rightful participation in the governance's decision-making process. He stated that granting women greater representation in legislative bodies not only upholds gender equality and justice but also enriches democratic institutions with diverse perspectives.

He expressed optimism that under PM Modi's leadership, the reform will significantly contribute to the nation's inclusive growth and democratic strength. With the Budget session of Parliament extended, a special three-day sitting is planned for April 16-18 to discuss amendments for implementing the act by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's AI Image Sparks Religious Outcry Amidst Feud with Pope Leo

Trump's AI Image Sparks Religious Outcry Amidst Feud with Pope Leo

 Global
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: A Looming Agri-food Catastrophe

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: A Looming Agri-food Catastrophe

 Italy
3
Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

Unveiling the Conspiracy: External Elements Behind IMT-Manesar Protests

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel under PMLA in West Bengal coal 'scam' case: Officials.

Enforcement Directorate arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel under PMLA in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026