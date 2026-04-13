Jharkhand High Court Pushes for Open Correctional Institutions
The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state to form a committee for establishing open correctional institutions (OCIs) following a Supreme Court directive. This move addresses overcrowded jails and aims at reforming inmates. A report is expected from a three-member committee before the next court hearing.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the state government to set up a committee focused on the establishment of open correctional institutions (OCIs).
In response to a Supreme Court directive aimed at decongesting overcrowded jails, a division bench, led by Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, instructed the state home secretary to create a three-member panel tasked with examining the feasibility and framework of OCIs within the state.
This initiative aligns with the apex court's broader directive issued in March, requiring all states and union territories to expand open prison facilities and enforce uniform minimum standards for inmate treatment, including essential healthcare services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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