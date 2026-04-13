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Punjab's Quest for Justice: New Bill Targets Sacrilege Crimes

The Punjab Assembly has passed a bill proposing stricter penalties, including life imprisonment, for sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. The AAP government, despite criticisms about delayed justice, has filed chargesheets in the 2015 sacrilege cases. Debates continue over accountability and the need for consultation on the new legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:18 IST
Punjab's Quest for Justice: New Bill Targets Sacrilege Crimes
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In a pivotal assembly session, the Punjab government moved forward with a strong legislative stance against sacrilege, introducing a bill that proposes life imprisonment for such offenses. Despite facing criticism from the congress, the AAP asserts its commitment to justice for the 2015 sacrilege incidents.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann defended his administration, reminding the opposition of the previous congress government's lack of action. The assembly also granted more time to a select committee to review related legislations, ensuring thorough consideration of new provisions.

The debates underscore lingering questions about delays in justice and the necessity of aligning state laws with central legislation. The conversation points to a broader call for accountability within the state's political framework.

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