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Former Brazilian Intelligence Chief Detained in U.S. Amid Coup Conviction

Alexandre Ramagem, former Brazilian intelligence chief, was detained by U.S. ICE after fleeing Brazil following his conviction for plotting a coup with ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Ramagem received a 16-year sentence for attempting to overturn Lula da Silva's 2022 election win. His arrest involves cooperation between U.S. and Brazilian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:37 IST
Former Brazilian Intelligence Chief Detained in U.S. Amid Coup Conviction

Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), marking a significant development in the case linking him to a failed coup attempt with ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Ramagem fled Brazil in September after being sentenced to over 16 years for his involvement in the plot to overturn the election victory of leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.

The arrest, confirmed on the ICE website, has yet to prompt a comment from Ramagem's lawyers. U.S. authorities have not disclosed further details, nor have they responded to inquiries. Brazil's Federal Police announced that a Brazilian fugitive, sought by Brazilian authorities, was captured in Orlando, Florida, via joint efforts with U.S. law enforcement. This detainee's identity remains undisclosed but aligns with Ramagem's conviction by Brazil's Supreme Court for coup plotting.

Complicating the international dynamics, U.S.-based Bolsonaro ally Paulo Figueiredo claimed on social media that Ramagem's arrest followed a minor traffic violation. However, this claim remains unverified, as does any linkage to Brazil's extradition request. The case against Bolsonaro and associates elicited a harsh response from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who imposed tariffs on Brazilian imports, although these tariffs were later lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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