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Ethics, Accountability, and Allegations: The Swirling Controversy Around Congressman Swalwell

Democrats urge U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations. Swalwell and three other Congress members face pressure for alleged misconduct, with expulsion discussions underway. The issue has triggered bipartisan tensions, as calls for accountability and public trust restoration in Congress gain momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:43 IST
Ethics, Accountability, and Allegations: The Swirling Controversy Around Congressman Swalwell

On Monday, numerous Democrats called for U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell of California to step down from Congress amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Swalwell, who has halted his campaign for governor, is under investigation by a congressional ethics committee for potentially violating House rules, as stated by the panel.

Swalwell faces allegations from four women accusing him of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted advances and non-consensual contact. Representative Andrea Salinas highlighted the necessity of accountability, urging for Swalwell's resignation, emphasizing Congress should not shield predators through inaction.

The situation not only implicates Swalwell but also involves three other Congress members under fire for alleged misconduct. Amidst the growing calls for expulsion and ethical accountability, legislators stress the importance of bipartisan investigations and the need for transparency to restore public confidence in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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