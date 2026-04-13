Minister Seethakka Demands Retraction over Defamatory Mobile Phone Scam Allegations
Telangana minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka has issued a legal notice to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding a public apology for alleged defamatory statements regarding a mobile phone distribution scam. Seethakka denied the allegations, refuting claims of a Rs 30 crore scam, and warned of legal action if posts aren't retracted.
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In a political showdown, Telangana minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka sent a legal notice to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao over alleged defamatory remarks. Rao's party reportedly claimed a Rs 30 crore mobile phone distribution scam.
Seethakka, who denies involvement in the alleged scandal, seeks a public apology, deeming the allegations baseless and damaging to her reputation. The accusations allegedly surfaced on BRS's social media accounts, which she says were circulated with harmful intent.
If the posts aren't removed and an apology made, Seethakka warns of impending civil and criminal defamation actions. BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank has called for a CBI probe into the matter, emphasizing a need for transparency over contract details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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