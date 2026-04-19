Tragedy Strikes: Vedanta Power Plant Blast Claims 24 Lives

A tragic incident rocked Chhattisgarh's Sakti district as the death toll from a blast at the Vedanta power plant rose to 24. Another worker succumbed to injuries on Sunday, while 11 individuals remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

Officials revealed that the explosion caused by excessive fuel accumulation in a boiler led to a pressure surge. The incident's gravity has prompted authorities to file an FIR against eight to ten individuals, including high-profile names like Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.

The government has called for a thorough investigation. Both the district administration and the opposition are pushing for heightened charges to ensure accountability, emphasizing the tragic loss of employees from multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)