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Tragedy Strikes: Vedanta Power Plant Blast Claims 24 Lives

A devastating explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has claimed 24 lives, with workers suffering severe injuries. Preliminary investigations cite excessive fuel accumulation as the cause, leading to pressure build-up and explosion. Authorities have launched probes, and key figures face charges for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Vedanta Power Plant Blast Claims 24 Lives
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A tragic incident rocked Chhattisgarh's Sakti district as the death toll from a blast at the Vedanta power plant rose to 24. Another worker succumbed to injuries on Sunday, while 11 individuals remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

Officials revealed that the explosion caused by excessive fuel accumulation in a boiler led to a pressure surge. The incident's gravity has prompted authorities to file an FIR against eight to ten individuals, including high-profile names like Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.

The government has called for a thorough investigation. Both the district administration and the opposition are pushing for heightened charges to ensure accountability, emphasizing the tragic loss of employees from multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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