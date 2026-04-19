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Crisis at NIT Kurukshetra: Unraveling the Wave of Student Suicides

The National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra has established a committee to investigate recent student suicides on campus. The institute has mandated hostel evacuation for all students and formed additional support committees. This comes amid mounting concerns about student welfare and mental health at the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:48 IST
Crisis at NIT Kurukshetra: Unraveling the Wave of Student Suicides
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra is currently in crisis mode following a series of student suicides on its campus. In response, the institute has organized a five-member committee to investigate these tragic occurrences. This panel will engage with students and staff to determine the underlying causes.

After four suicides in just two months, including the recent death of 19-year-old Diksha Dubey, the institute has ordered all students to vacate campus hostels to defuse tension. The administration has also assigned mentors to students in an effort to bolster mental health support and communication.

In light of these events, protests demanding justice and better safety measures have erupted. Reports of harassment and mental distress among students have heightened scrutiny of the institute's management. Authorities are being urged to address these deep-rooted issues to ensure student safety and wellbeing.

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