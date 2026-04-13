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Kejriwal Appeals for Recusal Over Bias Concerns

Arvind Kejriwal has requested the recusal of Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from a case involving him, citing concerns of bias. He argues that prior decisions by Justice Sharma indicate a preconceived judgment of guilt. The court has reserved its decision on this request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:05 IST
Kejriwal Appeals for Recusal Over Bias Concerns
Kejriwal
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Delhi's former chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has called for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from a pivotal case due to perceived bias. According to Kejriwal, earlier rulings by Justice Sharma nearly convicted him in the liquor policy cases, raising doubts about impartiality.

During the hearing, Kejriwal expressed apprehensions that the ongoing case would not be fair, citing quick judicial decisions against him and other AAP officials. He highlighted Justice Sharma's previous denials of bail requests and raised concerns about her impartiality.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta countered Kejriwal's claims, suggesting that his concerns were unfounded and could set a concerning precedent. The court will soon decide on whether Justice Sharma will stay on the case, amidst criticism and political implications.

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