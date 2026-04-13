PM Modi Pushes Women’s Reservation as India Eyes Major Democratic Shift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has signalled a transformative moment in India’s democratic journey, declaring that the country is on the verge of implementing one of the most significant reforms of the 21st century aimed at empowering women in governance.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan programme at Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister framed the upcoming implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a historic milestone that could redefine political participation and social equity in India.

Speaking on the occasion of Baisakhi and ahead of regional New Year celebrations, Modi also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, linking the nation’s historical struggles with its evolving democratic aspirations.

A Landmark Reform Decades in the Making

Describing the moment as historic, Modi emphasised that Parliament is close to fulfilling a long-standing national commitment to women’s representation. The Nari Shakti Vandan Act, passed unanimously in 2023, is expected to be implemented by 2029, marking the culmination of decades of political debate and advocacy.

“Our effort and priority is that this work should be accomplished through dialogue, cooperation and participation,” the Prime Minister said, adding that a special parliamentary session beginning April 16 will focus on advancing this agenda.

The legislation is widely seen as a structural reform that will significantly increase women’s representation in legislative bodies, strengthening democratic inclusivity and decision-making.

Rising Momentum for Women’s Political Participation

Modi highlighted growing enthusiasm among women across the country, noting that many are actively engaging with lawmakers and expressing aspirations to enter state assemblies and Parliament.

He urged women to sustain this momentum by participating in consultations and shaping the discourse around implementation. The Prime Minister framed this engagement as essential to ensuring that the reform reflects grassroots realities and aspirations.

From Panchayat to Parliament

India’s experience with grassroots governance offers a strong foundation for the proposed expansion of women’s political participation. According to the Prime Minister, more than 14 lakh women are currently serving in local governance institutions, with nearly 50% representation in panchayats across approximately 21 states.

This large-scale participation has not only strengthened local governance but also demonstrated the effectiveness of women-led leadership. Studies cited by the Prime Minister indicate that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to improved outcomes in key sectors such as water management, education, health, and nutrition.

“The journey from panchayat to Parliament is going to become easier,” Modi said, suggesting that the new legislation will provide a natural progression for experienced women leaders to take on larger roles.

Women at the Core of India’s Growth Strategy

Positioning women as central to India’s “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) vision, the Prime Minister outlined a decade of policy interventions aimed at empowering women across all stages of life.

Key initiatives include the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, financial assistance under the Matru Vandan Yojana, and long-term savings through Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Healthcare and welfare programmes such as Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat, and the Jan Aushadhi scheme have further expanded access to essential services.

Economic empowerment has been a major focus, with over 3 crore women becoming homeowners under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and more than 32 crore women gaining access to banking through Jan Dhan accounts. Women also account for over 60% of beneficiaries under the Mudra Yojana, highlighting their growing role in entrepreneurship.

In the startup ecosystem, over 45% of registered ventures have at least one woman director, while nearly 10 crore women have joined self-help groups, driving grassroots economic transformation.

Breaking Barriers Across Sectors

Modi highlighted the rapid expansion of women’s participation in traditionally male-dominated fields. India now boasts one of the highest proportions of women pilots globally, while female enrolment in higher education and PhD programmes has seen significant growth, with women accounting for nearly half of participants in advanced research.

In science and mathematics, women’s participation has reached approximately 43%, reflecting broader societal shifts toward gender parity in education and professional opportunities.

Strengthening Safety and Legal Frameworks

Addressing concerns around women’s safety, the Prime Minister outlined recent legal reforms, including provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that prioritise women’s security. Measures such as e-FIR and Zero-FIR systems, along with audio-video recording of victim statements, aim to make the justice system more accessible and responsive.

Fast-track courts have also been established to expedite cases involving crimes against women, reflecting a broader commitment to strengthening institutional safeguards.

A Call for Collective Action

Concluding his address, Modi called for a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, urging women to take the message to every village and community.

He emphasised that ensuring women’s full participation in decision-making processes is not only a matter of justice but a cornerstone of India’s future growth and stability.

“Let us resolve that Nari Shakti will have their rights and become full participants in the decision-making process — this is the biggest guarantee of our bright future,” the Prime Minister said.

As India prepares for the implementation of one of its most ambitious democratic reforms, the focus is now on translating political consensus into meaningful representation—potentially reshaping the country’s governance landscape for generations to come.