Pressure Mounts on TCS Amid Harassment and Conversion Allegations
Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe demands stringent action against Tata Consultancy Services employees over sexual harassment and religious conversion allegations in Nashik. A special investigation team is probing the case. Company chairman N Chandrasekaran announced an internal investigation, underscoring the seriousness of these allegations.
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Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has called for stern actions against employees of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik amid grave allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.
In response, a special investigation team has been set up to thoroughly investigate the claims made by eight female employees who accuse their senior colleagues. The accused employees, including a female HR manager, have been arrested, heightening societal concerns over workplace safety for women.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed deep concern, initiating an internal probe to address these serious allegations. Gorhe urged for a transparent investigation and fast-track trial while stressing this incident spotlights crucial issues of gender safety and religious freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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