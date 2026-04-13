Fraudulent Promises: Overseas Job Scam Unveiled

The Jammu Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing has initiated a fraud case involving overseas employment deceit. Bhupinder Kumar, hailing from Kir Pind, is accused of allegedly tricking a complainant while promising foreign job placements for his son. The allegations include processing applications for Italy and the UK, both of which were unsuccessful.

The complainant parted with Rs 9.08 lakh, reportedly only receiving Rs 40,000 back. Authorities found evidence suggesting fraudulent intentions were present from the start, according to the agency spokesperson. Kumar allegedly misrepresented facts to extract money.

Inspector Deepak Jasrotia is leading the investigation, with a thorough probe underway to unveil additional details and take further action.