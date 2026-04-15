Demolition Sparks in Anti-Narcotics Drive in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant move under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan', authorities demolished commercial properties in Pulwama district on Wednesday. These actions are part of a larger anti-narcotics campaign initiated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The properties, belonging to Mukhtar Ahmad, were already attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act earlier this year. Officials stated that the shops and other constructions were financed through illegal narcotics trade and erected on government land.

This demolition is an unprecedented step since the launch of the campaign and aims to curb drug trade activities in Jammu and Kashmir effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)