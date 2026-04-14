Fake Judicial Officer Arrested with Firearm in Delhi

In a recent operation executed by the Parliament Street police, two individuals were apprehended in New Delhi. Among them was a man allegedly posing as a judicial officer using fraudulent documents. The arrest followed the interception of an SUV marked illegally with judicial identification, and security personnel recovered firearms from the detainees.

The suspects, identified as Surya Agarwal, 31, and Nikhil Yadav, 21, were found with a pistol and several live cartridges. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Sachin Sharma, stated that the vehicle, lacking a proper registration plate and flaunting a misleading 'Judge' sticker, aroused suspicion leading to the search.

Upon further inquiry, it was discovered that Agarwal had a legal arms license restricted to Uttar Pradesh. However, his attempts to pass off a forged judicial identity granted him illicit passage into Delhi. The vehicle and all incriminating items have been seized, with both accused facing legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)