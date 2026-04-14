Germany Pledges Continued Support in High-Level Talks with Ukraine
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin. The meeting comes as part of ongoing talks between the two governments. Germany remains Ukraine's largest military aid contributor, with a total of 55 billion euros allocated since the Russian invasion in 2022.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing to receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the chancellery in Berlin on Tuesday. The meeting forms part of ongoing German-Ukrainian government consultations, designed to strengthen bilateral ties and collaboration.
Germany has cemented its position as Europe's largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, with a total commitment of approximately 55 billion euros ($64 billion) since the Russian invasion escalated in 2022. The ongoing support aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Looking ahead to 2026, Germany has earmarked an additional 11.5 billion euros for Ukraine in its budget, underlining a long-term commitment to supporting the nation amidst continuing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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