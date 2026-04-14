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Illegal Entertainment: Brahminy Kite Rescued from Restaurant

A juvenile Brahminy Kite, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, was rescued by officials from a restaurant in Alappuzha. The restaurant owner faces legal action for using the bird as entertainment. PETA India commended authorities for their swift intervention to protect wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:02 IST
Illegal Entertainment: Brahminy Kite Rescued from Restaurant
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile Brahminy Kite, a bird species protected by the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), was rescued from a restaurant in Alappuzha. Authorities discovered the bird was unlawfully used for entertainment purposes.

PETA India revealed the restaurant owner permitted tourists to handle and photograph the Brahminy Kite, prompting a joint operation by the Alappuzha police and Ranni Forest Division. The rescue resulted in the booking of the restaurant owner under the WPA's strict regulations.

PETA India's Sreekutty Bennet emphasized the plight of captive birds, thanking officials for their effective actions and highlighting the severe penalties for such offences under Indian law. The incident underscores the importance of enforcement in wildlife protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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