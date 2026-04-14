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Tragic Tale of Honor Killing: Family's Dark Secret Revealed

A 24-year-old woman named Satyavva Santosh Helavi was allegedly murdered by her family in an honor killing. Family members, angered by her elopement, reportedly poisoned her and then cremated the body to remove evidence. The case was solved by Police Inspector Javed Mushapure after persistent investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:02 IST
Tragic Tale of Honor Killing: Family's Dark Secret Revealed
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  • India

A tragic case of honor killing has emerged from Yamakanmardi district, where a 24-year-old woman named Satyavva Santosh Helavi was allegedly killed by her own family. Police were alerted to the grim situation following a missing person complaint which led to the investigation of her mysterious disappearance.

The woman had reportedly eloped with a man, which left her family feeling dishonored. Rising tensions within the family culminated in a tragic crime, with the victim reportedly being poisoned and her body later burned to eliminate traces of the act.

In a breakthrough development, police secured confessions from the victim's mother, leading to the arrest of three family members. Suspects include the victim's uncle, brother, and brother-in-law. The case unravelled due to the diligent work of Inspector Javed Mushapure.

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