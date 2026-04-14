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Leaders Unite for Strait of Hormuz Security Mission

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to lead a video conference in Paris to discuss a defensive mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Senior diplomats will convene a preliminary call prior to the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:19 IST
Leaders Unite for Strait of Hormuz Security Mission
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French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a significant video conference in Paris this Friday, focusing on contributions to a multilateral mission aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the crucial waters of the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative is poised to launch once conditions allow, as revealed by the French presidency this Tuesday.

In advance of the leaders' meeting, senior diplomats from involved nations are scheduled to hold a preparatory video call on Wednesday, according to reports from two European diplomats. This diplomatic engagement underscores the urgency and collective response to the security challenges faced in the region.

The potential mission reflects a concerted international effort to maintain stability in a strategically vital area, with key leadership from France and the UK spearheading discussions and planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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