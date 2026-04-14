Deputy President’s Office Welcomes Public Protector’s Clearance in SAA CEO Appointment Probe

The Office of the Deputy President has welcomed the findings of the Public Protector, which have formally cleared Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Transport Minister Barbara Creecy of any wrongdoing in relation to the appointment process of outgoing South African Airways (SAA) Chief Executive Officer, Professor John Lamola.

The ruling follows an investigation into allegations that the two senior government officials may have improperly influenced or interfered in the recruitment process for the leadership position at the state-owned airline. However, the Public Protector found no evidence of misconduct, concluding that neither Mashatile nor Creecy breached the Executive Ethics Code or acted outside the bounds of due process.

Public Protector Dismisses Allegations of Interference

According to the findings, the investigation did not substantiate claims that the Deputy President or the Transport Minister conducted informal or “private interviews” with candidates outside of established procedures. The report effectively dismisses earlier media reports that had suggested irregular involvement in the selection process.

In a statement issued following the ruling, the Office of the Deputy President said the outcome reinforces its long-standing position that the allegations were unfounded.

“This ruling confirms and reiterates the Deputy President’s assertion that the media reports regarding the matter were misguided, misleading and mischievous,” the statement said.

The Office further emphasised that the narrative suggesting parallel or unofficial interview processes was inaccurate and not supported by any factual evidence uncovered during the investigation.

Reinforcing Governance and Ethical Standards

The Executive Ethics Code sets clear standards for conduct among members of the executive, including provisions against undue influence in appointments, conflicts of interest, and abuse of office. The Public Protector’s findings therefore carry significant weight, as they affirm compliance with these governance principles at the highest levels of government.

Analysts note that the outcome is important not only for the individuals involved but also for reinforcing confidence in public institutions and oversight mechanisms.

“The Public Protector’s conclusion helps clarify the integrity of the recruitment process and underscores the importance of evidence-based accountability in governance,” a governance expert said.

Commitment to Transparent Recruitment in State-Owned Entities

The Presidency reiterated its commitment to supporting transparent and merit-based recruitment processes across state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which remain critical to South Africa’s economic infrastructure.

“The Office of the Deputy President remains committed and supports any internal recruitment and appointment processes of qualified candidates for any positions in the SOEs,” the statement added.

This assurance comes amid broader efforts to strengthen governance, professionalise leadership, and restore public trust in SOEs such as South African Airways, which has undergone significant restructuring in recent years following financial challenges and business rescue proceedings.

Broader Context: SAA’s Strategic Importance

South African Airways, once a flagship national carrier, has been at the centre of reform efforts aimed at improving operational efficiency, financial sustainability, and corporate governance. Leadership appointments at the airline are therefore closely scrutinised, given their implications for turnaround strategies and long-term viability.

Professor John Lamola, whose appointment had been the subject of scrutiny, has played a key role in steering the airline through a complex recovery phase. The Public Protector’s findings are expected to remove uncertainty surrounding the legitimacy of the process that led to his appointment.

Restoring Confidence in Institutional Processes

The conclusion of the investigation is likely to contribute to stabilising perceptions around governance in the aviation sector and public administration more broadly. It also highlights the role of independent oversight bodies in addressing allegations and ensuring accountability through formal processes.

With the matter now resolved, attention is expected to shift back to strengthening operational performance and strategic direction within SAA and other state-owned entities.