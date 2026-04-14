Modi Champions Women's Reservation Act for 2029 Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all political parties to support amendments for implementing the Women's Reservation Act in the 2029 elections. Passed in 2023, the Act mandates one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies. Modi emphasized the importance of women's participation in India's development.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for united political backing to implement the Women's Reservation Act during the 2029 elections. The Act was unanimously passed in September 2023, providing a one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, after decades of stagnation.
Speaking at a public meeting, Modi stressed women's integral role in building a developed India through active participation in decision-making. He urged all parties to support amendments for the law's implementation by 2029, noting this initiative reflects the collective sentiment of the nation.
Modi emphasized that women's empowerment through participation in democratic processes is crucial for the country's growth. He has written to women across India, encouraging them to engage actively and help secure their rightful representation.
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