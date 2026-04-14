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Ensuring Safety: Telangana's Response to Workplace Harassment

In light of a sexual harassment case at an IT firm in Nashik, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy highlights the state's proactive measures to ensure workplace safety. Responding to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's call for action, the DGP emphasizes strong partnerships with industry, robust safety systems, and continuous support, especially for women professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:17 IST
Ensuring Safety: Telangana's Response to Workplace Harassment
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Amid allegations of sexual harassment and religious conversion at an IT firm in Nashik, Maharashtra, Telangana's police chief, B Shivadhar Reddy, underscores the state's commitment to workplace safety.

Reddy, responding to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's call for a meeting with IT company leaders, highlighted Telangana's proactive steps, such as the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, to foster workplace safety.

With robust systems like SHE Teams and Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police are dedicated to preventing workplace harassment and ensuring safety. This comes in the wake of arrests made at Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik following serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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