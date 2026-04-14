CISF Impersonator's Web of Deceit: Unraveling a Matrimonial Scam

A 30-year-old man from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has been taken into custody for allegedly posing as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer in an attempt to deceive a woman and her family into marriage, according to police reports.

The accused was apprehended while suspiciously taking photographs at the international airport while dressed in a paramilitary uniform. CISF personnel detained him on Monday, subsequently handing him over to law enforcement for further investigation.

Initial inquiries reveal the man impersonated a CISF officer as part of a plan to marry a woman, a divorcee he had been in a relationship with following his separation from a previous marriage. Using the disguise, he convinced the woman's family he was a central government employee stationed at Hyderabad airport. Further investigation exposed that he used these images on social media and matrimonial sites to attract marriage proposals, leading to charges against him for impersonation and cheating under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)