President Murmu Calls for Social Harmony and Inclusive Development at ‘Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar, the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced the ‘Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava’ at Lok Bhavan, Gandhinagar, delivering a powerful message on social harmony, education, and inclusive nation-building.

Paying heartfelt tributes to Babasaheb on behalf of a grateful nation, the President highlighted his transformative contributions to India’s democratic and social framework, emphasizing that his legacy continues to guide the country’s journey toward equality and justice.

Expanding the Narrative of Ambedkar’s Contributions

While Dr Ambedkar is widely recognized as the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice, President Murmu stressed the need to broaden public understanding of his work across multiple domains.

She pointed out that Babasaheb made pioneering contributions beyond law and social reform, including in:

Banking and financial systems

Irrigation infrastructure development

Electricity grid planning

Labour management frameworks

Centre–State fiscal relations and revenue-sharing mechanisms

The President noted that disseminating knowledge about these lesser-known contributions would help citizens gain a holistic understanding of Ambedkar as a visionary nation-builder.

Education as the Foundation of Social Transformation

Reiterating Babasaheb’s emphasis on education, President Murmu underlined that education is the most powerful tool for empowerment, particularly for marginalized communities.

She highlighted that the Indian Constitution has accorded education the status of a Fundamental Right, along with provisions in higher education institutions to safeguard the interests of disadvantaged sections.

“It is our collective responsibility to encourage individuals from marginalized sections to pursue education,” she said, adding that holistic and moral education plays a crucial role in strengthening the fabric of social harmony.

Harmony Rooted in Compassion and Equality

The President emphasized that compassion and social harmony are intrinsically linked, forming the foundation of a cohesive society. She called upon citizens to rise above divisions of caste, class, language, and region, and embrace the universal principle of equality.

“All the children of Mother India are one—united in spirit and bound by a shared sense of harmony,” she remarked, reinforcing the idea of unity in diversity.

Gujarat’s Model of Grassroots Social Harmony

Commending the state of Gujarat, President Murmu noted that social harmony is being actively strengthened through grassroots initiatives, including:

Tree plantation drives

Sanitation campaigns

Animal husbandry programmes

Agricultural development initiatives

Public welfare schemes

These efforts, she said, reflect how community participation and development-oriented policies can reinforce social cohesion.

Relevance of Social Democracy in Modern India

Drawing from Dr Ambedkar’s concluding speech in the Constituent Assembly, the President highlighted the enduring relevance of social democracy, defined by the principles of:

Liberty

Equality

Fraternity

She emphasized that these values are essential for achieving holistic, inclusive, and equitable development, especially as India advances toward its vision of a developed nation.

A Timely Message for India’s Future

The President’s address comes at a time when India is focusing on inclusive growth, social justice, and community-driven development. Her remarks reinforce the need to integrate constitutional values into everyday life, ensuring that progress benefits all sections of society.

The Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava thus served not only as a tribute to Dr Ambedkar’s legacy but also as a renewed call for collective responsibility in building a harmonious and equitable India.