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Digital Evidence Unveils Instigators in Noida Workers' Protest

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna revealed electronic and CCTV evidence indicating individuals and groups responsible for instigating violence during the recent Noida workers' protest. Authorities are taking action based on these findings. Although the situation has normalized, labor disputes continue with domestic workers protesting for better wages and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:47 IST
Digital Evidence Unveils Instigators in Noida Workers' Protest
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna announced on Tuesday that electronic and CCTV evidence has identified certain individuals and groups as instigators of recent violence during workers' protests in Noida.

He assured that actions based on these inputs are underway. Despite the unrest, the authorities reported that the situation in Noida is currently stable.

Meanwhile, domestic workers continue protesting for higher wages and better conditions, emphasizing that their fight is far from over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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