UN Alarmed by Escalating Violence in South Sudan's Akobo

The strategic town of Akobo in South Sudan's Jonglei State has become a flashpoint of conflict once again. After fierce fighting over the weekend, opposition forces ousted government troops and seized control of the town, capturing vehicles and weapons.

Government troops, which had secured the town in March, have since withdrawn. The escalation of violence has been criticized by public service minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, who labeled the attacks as 'senseless and unjustified.'

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian conditions and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The situation remains tense, with thousands fleeing in anticipation of further military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)