Ladakh's Employment Boost: Opportunities on the Rise
Ladakh's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed appointment letters to 200 new government employees, highlighting ongoing efforts to fill vacancies across departments. The initiative aims for inclusive opportunities, especially for border area youth, with relaxations in recruitment criteria and an emphasis on transparency and efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed appointment letters to 200 new government recruits during a 'Rozgar Mela'. The event highlighted efforts to fill various department vacancies promptly.
Saxena noted recent initiatives have created numerous employment opportunities, including special recruitment drives and relaxed criteria for border area youth to ensure inclusiveness.
Last year, Saxena announced 1,385 posts in Ladakh, with significant progress in appointing candidates. Future advertisements for law enforcement roles and education positions promise further opportunities, while streamlining procedures aims to enhance transparency and efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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