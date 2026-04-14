Postal Workers Union Champions Mail-In Voting Amid Political Debate

The American Postal Workers Union has initiated a nationwide TV advertisement campaign to advocate for mail-in voting. This effort arrives in the midst of contentious debate fueled by President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the integrity of mail-in ballots.

The 30-second advertisements showcase a diverse array of voters, including a farmer and a flight attendant, sharing their reasons for choosing to vote by mail. These spots, launched this week in Ohio, aim to disseminate the union's message to other states as well.

Union president Jonathan Smith clarified that the advertisement was created prior to Trump's recent executive order targeting mail voting. He reiterated the union's stance that postal workers should not determine voter eligibility, emphasizing that their primary role is to ensure mail reaches its destination without becoming embroiled in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)