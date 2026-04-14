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Controversy Erupts Over Nashik Godman's Police Connections

Activist Anjali Damania accused a Nashik police officer of associating with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman facing multiple charges. The investigation might implicate political figures. Congress leader Praniti Shinde suggested a potential 'encounter' to silence Kharat. The controversy has spurred calls for a detailed inquiry and political restraint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:01 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Nashik Godman's Police Connections
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Activist Anjali Damania has leveled serious allegations against a senior police officer in Nashik for allegedly attending a program with Ashok Kharat, a controversial godman facing charges of sexual assault and cheating. Damania claims there are numerous connections between the officer and Kharat, urging a formal inquiry.

In a related development, Congress MP Praniti Shinde expressed concerns that individuals from Maharashtra's ruling government could be named in the ongoing investigation, sparking fears of a possible 'encounter' to suppress revelations. Kharat is currently under police custody and is being scrutinized for multiple offenses.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule appealed for restraint and encouraged cooperation with the official probe, denouncing any unfounded allegations. Meanwhile, the focus has also turned to Pratibha Chakankar over alleged misuse of accounts associated with the case, intensifying the investigation's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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