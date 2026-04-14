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Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era for Southern States

The Lok Sabha's strength is set to increase to a maximum of 850 constituencies under a new constitutional amendment, benefiting southern states. The bill promises balanced representation and includes 33% women's reservation. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasizes the bill's universal support across political parties, ensuring regional equality and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:18 IST
Historic Women's Reservation Bill: A New Era for Southern States
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In a significant move towards balanced representation, the Lok Sabha is anticipated to expand to 850 constituencies under an upcoming constitutional amendment. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the expansion would benefit southern states due to the proportional increase in seats.

The amendment includes a groundbreaking feature: a 33% reservation for women, aligning with the Women's Reservation Act scheduled for 2029 elections. This initiative is lauded by all political parties, underscoring its role in advancing women's rights and empowerment.

While some political debate surrounds the amendment's timing, consensus exists on the necessity of these reforms. Rijiju highlighted that the bill has garnered universal support, reflecting India's commitment to regional equality and progressive legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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