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Trump Urges Republicans to Unite on FISA 702 Extension

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Republican lawmakers to collaborate on extending the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's Section 702 before it expires. He stressed the importance of this law for military operations, calling for unity in the House to ensure its continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:21 IST
Trump Urges Republicans to Unite on FISA 702 Extension
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to come together to extend a key surveillance law known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA 702), set to expire soon.

This law, established after the September 11 attacks, enables American spy agencies to monitor foreign communications using U.S. digital infrastructure.

Trump emphasized its importance for the military and highlighted collaboration with top Republican leaders to secure a clean extension vote in the House of Representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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