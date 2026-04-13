Hezbollah Strikes Back: Intensified Military Operations Against Israel

Hezbollah's Islamic Resistance has taken responsibility for executing 43 military operations targeting Israeli positions on Sunday, claiming the retaliatory actions were prompted by supposed ceasefire violations and ongoing Israeli military maneuvers within Lebanon. Iranian State Media, Press TV, reported these strikes hit both border areas and deeper territories, including the Golan Heights and northern Israel.

The offensive comprised a drone assault on a communications facility at Al-Alika barracks, achieving what was described as a 'direct hit.' Hezbollah also announced a drone attack on an Israeli Merkava tank positioned near a hospital in Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon.

Furthermore, the militant group conducted coordinated drone operations on Israeli troop concentrations in regions like Al-Bayyada, Yaroun, and Kfar Yuval, alongside rocket strikes aimed at Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, and the Israeli 146th Division headquarters. As per Press TV, additional shelling targeted newly established Israeli positions, including surveillance bases Meron and Filon.

The activities persisted from early Sunday into the night, focusing on troop movement in border towns such as Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Taybeh, and Aita al-Shaab. Hezbollah claims these actions are part of their responsibility to defend Lebanon from repeated Israeli ceasefire breaches.

The group has expressed a continuing commitment to counter what it terms Israeli-American aggression, underscoring their resolve to protect Lebanon's sovereignty. Since Israel's offensive began on March 2, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports at least 2,055 deaths and over 6,588 injuries. (ANI)