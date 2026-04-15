Jealousy Turns Toxic: Acid Attack Shocks Northeast Delhi

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, a 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend's prospective bride with acid, police reported Wednesday.

Authorities stated that the victim was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by her family. The scheduled marriage seemed to have incited the accused, who reportedly had a relationship with the same man. Fueled by jealousy and anger, she purportedly attacked the woman by throwing acid on her.

Police have apprehended the suspect and are closely monitoring the victim's condition at the hospital. Officials have registered a case and are investigating further to clarify the attack's details, including verifying the acid's source.