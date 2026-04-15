Left Menu

Jealousy Turns Toxic: Acid Attack Shocks Northeast Delhi

A 26-year-old woman was apprehended for attacking her boyfriend's prospective bride with acid in northeast Delhi. The incident, driven by jealousy, occurred in Gokalpuri. The victim is being treated at GTB Hospital while investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the acid and further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:01 IST
Jealousy Turns Toxic: Acid Attack Shocks Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, a 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend's prospective bride with acid, police reported Wednesday.

Authorities stated that the victim was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by her family. The scheduled marriage seemed to have incited the accused, who reportedly had a relationship with the same man. Fueled by jealousy and anger, she purportedly attacked the woman by throwing acid on her.

Police have apprehended the suspect and are closely monitoring the victim's condition at the hospital. Officials have registered a case and are investigating further to clarify the attack's details, including verifying the acid's source.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

 India
2
Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

 India
3
Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

 India
4
Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026