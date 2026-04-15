Stalin Mobilizes DMK Against Centre's Delimitation Plan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urgently convened a meeting of DMK MPs to deliberate on the potential ramifications of the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise on the state. This emergency meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, to be conducted via video conference by Stalin from Dharmapuri amid his election campaigning.

Party insiders revealed that the meeting, set to commence at 11 am, will determine the party's stance in Parliament concerning the delimitation process. Stalin issued a stern warning on Tuesday about launching large-scale agitations that could paralyze Tamil Nadu if the exercise unfairly increases the political power of northern states.

Stalin's speeches, notably in northern Tamil Nadu, escalated concerns, accusing the draft women's reservation bill of widening regional gaps. He emphasized solidarity among southern states for protecting regional rights and ensuring a fair future, following correspondence with his Telangana counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)