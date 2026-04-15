Left Menu

Stalin Mobilizes DMK Against Centre's Delimitation Plan

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has called an emergency meeting of DMK MPs to address concerns over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. Stalin warned of significant agitations if the measure adversely affects the state. Discussions will involve strategies to defend state rights and Southern unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:32 IST
Stalin Mobilizes DMK Against Centre's Delimitation Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urgently convened a meeting of DMK MPs to deliberate on the potential ramifications of the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise on the state. This emergency meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, to be conducted via video conference by Stalin from Dharmapuri amid his election campaigning.

Party insiders revealed that the meeting, set to commence at 11 am, will determine the party's stance in Parliament concerning the delimitation process. Stalin issued a stern warning on Tuesday about launching large-scale agitations that could paralyze Tamil Nadu if the exercise unfairly increases the political power of northern states.

Stalin's speeches, notably in northern Tamil Nadu, escalated concerns, accusing the draft women's reservation bill of widening regional gaps. He emphasized solidarity among southern states for protecting regional rights and ensuring a fair future, following correspondence with his Telangana counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ASML's AI-Driven Surge: A Promising Revenue Outlook for 2026

ASML's AI-Driven Surge: A Promising Revenue Outlook for 2026

 Global
2
Peter Magyar's Political Triumph: Ensuring Fuel Security

Peter Magyar's Political Triumph: Ensuring Fuel Security

 Hungary
3
Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Booming Investment Market

Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Boo...

 India
4
Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026