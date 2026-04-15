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Capitol Hill's Day of Reckoning

Recent resignations by two congressmen amid sexual misconduct allegations highlight a long-awaited moment of accountability in Congress. Despite reforms following the #MeToo movement, women on Capitol Hill call for stronger measures to eliminate sexual predation, emphasizing a need for significant cultural change within the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:14 IST
Capitol Hill's Day of Reckoning
  • Country:
  • United States

This week, Capitol Hill witnessed a notable reckoning as representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales announced their resignations following accusations of sexual misconduct. Their departures underscore a moment of accountability that many women in Congress argue was a long time coming.

Despite reforms spurred by the #MeToo movement, several congresswomen maintain that more stringent measures are necessary to combat sexual predation within the institution. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deemed it a vital resetting point.

These resignations reflect a broader push for accountability, echoed by legislative efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in handling sexual misconduct cases. However, advocates stress the continued need for cultural shifts within the halls of Congress to protect and empower survivors coming forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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