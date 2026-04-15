Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

Overnight, Russia intensified its offensive on Ukraine, launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles, striking critical port infrastructure in the south. Ukrainian officials report at least seven people were injured in the onslaught.

Russia's assault, which began post-6 p.m. on Tuesday, involved 324 drones and three ballistic missiles, according to Ukraine's air force. Though air defense intercepted many, some drones and missiles struck, causing significant damage and wounding civilians.

The city of Dnipro experienced severe damage, including wounds to three individuals and structural destruction in several buildings, following the latest attacks. Additional strikes harmed cities such as Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, and the crucial port region of Odesa, prompting widespread concern and heightened tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)